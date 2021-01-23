BE WARNED: Bay police bring sledgehammer down on offenders

OPERATION SLEDGE HAMMER: Superintendent Michael Sawrey with the operation taking place behind him. Photo: Stuart Fast

Queensland Police are undertaking high visibility road operations in Hervey Bay.

An overnight operation took place along the Esplanade in Pialba and supports ongoing Operation Sledgehammer that commenced in Hervey Bay on January 18 and will conclude at the end of the month.

Superintendent Michael Sawyer said police were performing the operation to target anti-social behaviour, property crime, drink driving, drug driving and traffic offences.

“One of main focuses is preventing and disrupting crime.”

“High visibility is being seen because of the impact it can have … it’s important both the community and offenders seen us out and about.

“In the Wide Bay-Burnett district, assaults have risen and are projected to rise this year, and that’s a real concern for me … Alcohol and drugs are a factor in those, part of being out here today is to address that.

OPERATION SLEDGE HAMMER: Drivers undergo breath testing. Photo: Stuart Fast

“Unfortunately drug driving is up and it’s a real shame for me in relation to the number of drivers being detected. It’s high risk and one of our fatal five.”

The fatal five are speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while distracted, driver fatigue and not wearing a seatbelt in the car.

Superintendent Sawyer said police had a number of operations planned over the Australia Day long weekend as part of Operation Sledgehammer.

“The message out there is drive safely, drive to the conditions of the road and your vehicle and obey the road rules because we want everyone to get to their destination safely.”