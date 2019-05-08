Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bucasia beach.
Bucasia beach. Contributed
News

Man stuck on a shark net buoy

Caitlan Charles
by
8th May 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: THE MALE who was stuck on a shark net bouy off the coast of Bucasia Beach is now on the shore. 

 It is understood the man has a motorised kayak. 

Earlier reports suggested the person stuck was a child.

EARLIER: A CHILD is stuck on a shark net buoy off Mackay's coastline.

The child is stuck off Bucasia Beach in the ocean between Bucasia and Shoal Point, just north of the old Bucasia swimming enclosure.

It is currently high tide and emergency services are on their way to the beach.

 

The Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure is not listed as an option in Mackay Regional Council's safe swimming community consulation.
The Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure is not listed as an option in Mackay Regional Council's safe swimming community consulation. Melanie Plane
bucasia bucasia beach editors picks shark net
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

    premium_icon M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

    News Maryborough Hospital has been recognised for excellence in point-of-care testing which allows clinicians to make faster decisions about patient care

    Bay submissions on the fight to die with dignity

    premium_icon Bay submissions on the fight to die with dignity

    News Ms Taylor has seen her friends die in appalling circumstances

    OUR SAY: No excuse to racially abuse our health workers

    premium_icon OUR SAY: No excuse to racially abuse our health workers

    News Why do we expect our doctors and nurses to put up with this?