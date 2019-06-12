Beach-front Dundowran Beach mansion fetches more than $1M
A DUNDOWRAN Beach mansion sold for more than $1million to top the Fraser Coast property market last week.
The 2850sq m property at 11 Ocean Park Dr, complete with an 18m swimming pool and full-sized tennis court, had a price tag of $1,090,000.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home that backs on to the beach spent 332 days on the market, originally listed for $1,190,000. It last sold in September 2008 for $1,300,000.
The Fraser Coast median house price for the last month was $330,000 while units were priced at $245,000.
Top 10 reported sales on the Fraser Coast last week:
2. 20 Kent St, Urangan $600,000
3. 5 Cockle Ct, Burrum Heads $570,000
4. 104 Esplanade, Point Vernon $520,000
5. 21/371 Esplanade, Scarness $430,000
6. 6 Mcgregor Cl, Craignish $422,000
7. 71 Woongool Rd, Tinana $420,000
8. 3 Adair Ct, Kawungan $385,000
9. 88 Ferry Rd, Yengarie $369,000
10. 54 Hansen St, Urangan $359,000