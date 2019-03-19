Beach front unit tops Fraser Coast real estate market

TOP PRICE: The three-bedroom unit at 125/569 Esplanade in Urangan sold last week for $615,000.

A BEACH front Urangan unit spanning just 249 sq m topped the Fraser Coast reported property sales last week.

Located at 125/569 Esplanade, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spent 133 on the market before selling for $615,000.

The unit was originally listed last October at 'offers from $650,000' and last sold in November 2016 for $260,000.

The property has air-conditioning throughout, two underground car spaces and an outdoor undercover entertaining deck as well as having full use of the Oaks Resort and spa facilities and pool.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $278,000, which gave one home owner the title to 30 Kurrajong Wy, Tinana.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 11 Southern Cross Cct in Urangan which sold for $99,000.

Top reported Sales on the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 125/569 Esplanade, Urangan $615,000

2. 30 Rosehill Rd, Tinana $550,000

3. 61 Ronaldo Wy, Urangan $490,000

4. 48/50 Iindah Rd E, Tinana $439,000

5. 3 High Point Rd, Dundowran $381,000

6. 8 Two Twentyeight Rd, Duckinwilla $375,000

7. 19 Moonstone Dr, Urangan $375,000

8. 46 Corfield St, Point Vernon $330,000

9. 2 Carmen Cl, Granville $310,000

10. 247 Oregan Creek Rd, Toogoom $290,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.