Beach mobi-mats go out to community groups

Cameron D'Amico was one of the first to officially trial the Mobi-Mat beach access mat in January.

BEACH access is about to get a lot easier on the Fraser Coast, with expressions of interest for the region's beach mobi-mats going out to community groups.

Councillors voted unanimously to hand the maps over to willing community groups to roll out across the Fraser Coast beaches, arguing it would be easier and more flexible for the community to manage the program.

The mats were first trialed outside Aquavue Cafe in January, allowing local disability workers to help their clients get down to the water.

Councillor Anne Maddern said it was a great facility for the community, and would provide benefits for those who wanted to manage it.