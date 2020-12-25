BEACH REPORT: Best beach spots to celebrate Christmas

IMPORTANT NOTE: Remember there are updated Covid-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER: Well the forecast for Christmas Day is for showery conditions and slightly cooler temperatures, which I am sure nobody will really be bothered about after sweating through many, many hot Christmas Days!

Looking ahead across this Christmas long weekend and it does appear that the weather is generally going to be a little breezy, with milder than usual temperatures, along with the chance of showers, but more so for today and tomorrow.

Today's winds will continue from the E/SE at around 10 to 15 knots, with just slightly stronger winds by this afternoon.

Tomorrow, Boxing Day, will then see these E/SE winds increase to 15 to 20 knots, before Sunday sees a slight drop in wind strength back to around 15 knots and again from the E/SE. Monday's Public Holiday will then bring more gentle winds at around 10 knots from the E, before they turn E/NE through Monday afternoon and get up to 10 to 15 knots.

SWIMMING: Swimming conditions look set to continue to be similar to those we have seen through Thursday - choppy and slightly messy, particularly on those more open and exposed beaches, with a side current pushing along most beaches from right to left.

These conditions will persist until at least Sunday before we start to see the ocean become more calm and gentle by Monday and into early next week.

The best time for a swim over the coming days will be in the very early mornings while the tide is high and the winds are slightly lighter, or else from mid to late afternoon when the next high tide arrives - but it will be windier by then too!

The best beaches for swimmers over the coming days will be Hervey Bay, Agnes Water (southern corner), Nielson Park and Moore Park Beach.

However, by Monday, Elliott Heads and Kelly's Beach will be better options.

Please check with the Lifeguard or Lifesavers on duty, read any safety signage or messages, AND most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you!

BEACH PATROLS:

WEEKDAYS (NON Public Holidays) - 8.00am to 6.00pm at Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water.

9.00am to 5.00pm at Elliott Heads, Oaks Beach & Moore Park Beach PLUS a Roving Lifeguard operating in the Bundaberg Region.

XMAS DAY, BOXING DAY (SATURDAY), SUNDAY & MONDAY - 8.00am to 6.00pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water, PLUS a Roving Lifeguard operating in the Bundaberg Region.

Early Morning RWC Surveillance Patrols are also operating EACH morning around the Bargara and Mon Repos areas - with times of operation being from 6am to 8am or 9am, depending on the day of the week.

SURFING: The stronger S/SE winds yesterday have started to whip up some fun-size but messy waves across our local beaches and there is no reason why we should not continue to see more fun-sized waves for at least the next 2 to 3 days while these E/SE winds continue. For the best conditions hit the beaches in the early mornings or again from mid to late afternoon. The best options will be locations such as Agnes Water, Mon Repos, Nielson Park and even Moore Park Beach. Good luck!

For the SUP and Ocean Ski/Kayak paddlers, the choppy and messy ocean conditions are not looking likely to provide calm and gentle conditions for you, unless you are wanting to do a downwind paddle and/or catch a few waves.

Perhaps by Monday, the ocean will settle down and allow those with new Christmas presents to enjoy are more leisurely ocean paddle.

Until then, the protected waterways, creeks and rivers will be the better options.

EVENTS: On behalf of the local volunteer surf lifesavers and SLSQ paid Lifeguards, I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Very Safe, Happy and Merry Christmas!