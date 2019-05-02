Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The barrel was examined by fire firefighters in protective gear before being taken by council officers.
The barrel was examined by fire firefighters in protective gear before being taken by council officers. Patrick Woods
Offbeat

Beach sectioned off as mysterious drum washes ashore

Ashley Carter
by
2nd May 2019 9:55 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds a large drum that washed up at Coolum Beach this morning.

Emergency services were called to the beach after the 200L drum was found on the sand about 9am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The surrounding area was sectioned off as firefighters in protective gear examine the scene.

Coolum Fire Station captain Jason Spink said while the drum was not leaking, crews wore breathing apparatus until as they attempted to confirm the contents.

The drum washed ashore earlier this morning.
The drum washed ashore earlier this morning. Patrick Woods

"From that stage the contents will be handed over to Sunshine Coast Regional Council for proper disposals," he said.

The QFES spokeswoman said the drum was handed over to Sunshine Coast Council officers about 10.30am.

coolum beach offbeat queensland fire and emergency services sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

    premium_icon Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

    News Not far behind was Wide Bay, which was ranked 12 nationally and fourth in the state

    Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

    premium_icon Drunk driver who caused a two-car crash gets jail time

    Crime "He failed to apply for a new licence after he had lost it'

    FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    premium_icon FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

    News Eight jobs were also created during the construction period.

    'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    premium_icon 'Take it outside dog': MP row over assault claim

    News Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders lost it in parliament on Tuesday