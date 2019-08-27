Beach-side house snags top property price

4 Ash Crt in Dundowran Beach sold for $690,000 to top the Fraser Coast property market last week.

A DUNDOWRAN Beach home backing onto a salt-water canal, just 200m from the sea, was the Fraser Coast's highest reported sale last week.

The property, at 4 Ash Ct, spent 308 days on the market.

It was originally listed as "offers considered over $725,000" before selling for $690,000.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom 364 sq m house with timber flooring throughout has ducted air conditioning and nine foot ceilings.

It also boast an in-ground swimming pool.

The property is complete with a 12m x 7.5m shed, a double lock-up garage, built-in backyard swings and a solar hot water system.

The 3255sq m block was valued in June last year for $212,500 and last sold in June 2016 for $625,500.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $312,500, which gave one home owner the title to 16 Debra Ct in Urangan.

The bargain hunter's property was 11 Ferryman Cl, River Heads, selling for $127,100.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month were $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 529 houses and 48 units.

Meanwhile, 19 houses and four units are listed for more than $1 million.

TOP 10 SALES ON THE FRASER COAST LAST WEEK

1. 4 Ash Ct, Dundowran Beach $690,000

2. 3 Deeds Ct, Dundowran Beach $575,000

3. 685 Esplanade, Urangan $550,000

4. 25 Tina Dr, Urangan $482,900

5. 22 Rankin St, Point Vernon $477,000

6. 53 Sirenia Dr, Burrum Heads $455,000

7. 502/239 Esplanade, Pialba $450,000

8. 15 Yarrilee Cct, Dundowran $442,000

9. 38 Heather Wy, Urraween $385,000

10. 15 Raintree Av, Burrum Heads $350,000

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.