Beach thieves snatch twice in two days from Bay beach

The beach thieves are out again with two reported steals from at a popular beach in the past two days.

THE beach thieves are out again with two reported steals from a popular Hervey Bay beach in the past two days.

A couple was swimming at Torquay Beach on Monday.

When they left the water they noticed their backpack missing and someone in their vehicle.

Hervey Bay Police Senior Constable Tony Watherston said the thieves used a key from the backpack to enter the vehicle and stole a phone and wallet.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a woman was at the same beach with a friend for a swim when a bag containing two Samsung phones, a credit card and licence were snatched.

Anyone with information that may help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.