The carcass of a deceased melon-headed whale that washed up on Fraser Island.
BEACHED: Baby whale found on Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
ENVIRONMENT officers have warned people could expect to see more whale deaths along Queensland's coasts after a baby whale was found beached on the shores of Fraser Island.

The melon-headed whale carcass was found on Cathedral Beach at the weekend.

Wildlife officers have since moved the whale to protect other wildlife and traffic movement.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said strandings and carcasses washing ashore could happen for a number of reasons, including natural mortality.

"We can expect to see a small number of whale deaths along our coasts each year, as in any population of wild creatures,” the spokesman said.

"If a whale is stranded in shallow water, be wary of entering the water, as sharks may be around or the whale could move.

"It is wise to avoid contact with marine animals in any state as they can carry diseases.”

Whale beachings are not unheard of during the Fraser Coast's annual whale season over Winter.

In August last year, a newborn humpback was found washed ashore on one of Fraser Island's beaches.

Another carcass with multiple bite marks was found south of the island at Dilli Village in June that same year.

