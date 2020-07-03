BEACHED: Boat left high and dry on sand near Bay pier

A boat has become stranded on the beach near Torquay Pier.

A boat has become stranded on the beach near Torquay Pier.

A BOAT has become beached near the Torquay Pier.

The new addition to the foreshore has given passers-by something to look at during their morning walk on Friday.

Photos of the boat have been circulating on social media.

A Hervey Bay police spokesman said Hervey Bay Water Police, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and Maritime Safety Queensland were aware of the boat and were planning its removal.

It is not the first time a boat has become stranded at Torquay beach.

A similar incident unfolded in May when a yacht washed ashore.

Marine Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell said the 7.6m fibreglass yacht washed ashore after breaking an anchor line.