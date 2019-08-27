Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A whale is beached on Fraser Island
A whale is beached on Fraser Island Fifty Shades of Fraser Island
News

BEACHED: Scramble to save baby whale off Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Aug 2019 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ENVIRONMENT officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on Fraser Island.

The baby whale was found washed up at Dundubara, on the Island's east side, about 12.30pm today.

Residents and officers from the Department of Environment and Science are currently attempting to save the whale.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Fraser Island residents and environment officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on the Island's east side.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Fraser Island residents and environment officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on the Island's east side. Fifty Shades of Fraser Island

According to a post on the Facebook group Fifty Shades of Fraser Island, the whale is "still alive but exhausted".

The department was contacted for comment.

beached whale department of environment and science fcwhales fraser coast fraser island queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BIG BROTHER: Council to vote on massive CCTV program

    premium_icon BIG BROTHER: Council to vote on massive CCTV program

    Council News A bold security strategy aimed at making the Fraser Coast safer could be rolled out if councillors vote in favour of the program

    Fraser Coast intersection one of state's most dangerous

    premium_icon Fraser Coast intersection one of state's most dangerous

    News RACQ released a list of the state's top 10 spots for serious crashes

    Sports injury scans lead to sinister discovery for Bay teen

    premium_icon Sports injury scans lead to sinister discovery for Bay teen

    News A chance MRI proved life changing for Bay boy.