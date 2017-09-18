Beached trawler remains stranded on Fraser Island

STRANDED: Authorities will attempt to refloat a trawler beached on Fraser Island after unsuccessful attempts over the weekend.

MARITIME officers will attempt to refloat a beached trawler on Fraser Island on Tuesday night, following unsuccessful attempts over the weekend.

Officers from the Department of Maritime Safety have made repeated attempts to remove the vessel from the sandbank after it became stuck about 6.30am Saturday.

A further attempt to tow the vessel on Sunday night failed after the tow line broke.

"Almost all fuel, product and fishing gear has been removed from the vessel, significantly reducing any pollution risk to the environment and lightening it for a refloat attempt tomorrow evening," a spokesman from the department said.

"Maritime Safety Queensland and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service officers will continue to closely monitor the operation."

The vessel's 26-year-old skipper was reported missing on Saturday morning, but was found later that same afternoon.