Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gold Coast council workers remove the barricades at Surfer Paradise, opening the beaches after the coronavirus caused closure of beaches. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Gold Coast council workers remove the barricades at Surfer Paradise, opening the beaches after the coronavirus caused closure of beaches. Picture: Tertius Pickard
News

Beaches reopen on Coast after shutdown

by Andrew Potts
20th Apr 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE Gold Coast beaches have been reopened to the public.

Surfers Paradise, Coolangatta and part of the Spit have been reopened to the public after being closed for more than two weeks. Although there are some restrictions on The Spit.

Beachside carparks will remain closed to discourage out of towners from coming to the city.

Mayor Tom Tate said it was a good step towards restoring normality.

coronaviruspromo

 

"Gold Coasters are doing the right thing and social distancing," he said.

"So well done Gold Coasters.

"Red and yellow flags will remain down across all beaches, however our lifeguards will continue to conduct general surveillance."

"I encourage people to continue to exercise in their own neighbourhoods as much as possible."

The Spit is closed from Lifeguard Tower 42 Adjacent to Seaworld north to the Rock Wall adjacent to Tower 46.

 

Gold Coast council workers remove the barricades at Surfer Paradise, opening the beaches after the coronavirus caused closure of beaches. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Gold Coast council workers remove the barricades at Surfer Paradise, opening the beaches after the coronavirus caused closure of beaches. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

Originally published as Beaches reopen on Coast after shutdown

More Stories

beaches closed coronavirus editors picks reopening shutdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crush season 2020 on schedule as sugar mills navigate pandemic

        premium_icon Crush season 2020 on schedule as sugar mills navigate...

        News Back up teams will be organised to keep cane crush on track during pandemic

        Homeschooling website crashes before day starts

        premium_icon Homeschooling website crashes before day starts

        Education Parents unable to access State Government’s Learning at Home website

        Tourism’s $6.5 billion blow with fears it could get worse

        premium_icon Tourism’s $6.5 billion blow with fears it could get worse

        Travel Queensland tourism counts billion-dollar cost of COVID-19

        Esports capturing the COVID -19 sporting world’s imagination

        premium_icon Esports capturing the COVID -19 sporting world’s imagination

        News I, am struggling without sport to watch during the global lockdown