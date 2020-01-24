Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A massive shark was spotted entering the Noosa River on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: A massive shark was spotted entering the Noosa River on Thursday.
Offbeat

Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

Ashley Carter
24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEACHGOERS got a shock yesterday afternoon after a huge shark was spotted entering the Noosa River mouth.

Video has emerged of the shark swimming close to the shoreline as residents watched in horror.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said lifeguards had not been notified of the sighting.

The video has been shared more than 600 times on social media as residents express their shock at the sighting.

The shark sighting was the second on the Sunshine Coast this week, after Currimundi Beach was closed on Wednesday.

editors picks noosa river shark sighting
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fresh future planned for Bay’s seafood festival

        premium_icon Fresh future planned for Bay’s seafood festival

        News ‘Our industry is a viable industry’

        Police take gel blaster guns ‘very seriously’

        premium_icon Police take gel blaster guns ‘very seriously’

        News ‘Penalties can range from fines to periods of imprisonment’

        Funding gives eager athletes a sporting chance

        premium_icon Funding gives eager athletes a sporting chance

        News Hervey Bay PCYC is out to make sure young residents get a sporting chance

        Spate of early morning break-ins rocks Bay suburb

        premium_icon Spate of early morning break-ins rocks Bay suburb

        News Two Pialba businesses were hit by thieves within a matter of hours