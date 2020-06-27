Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fourteen years ago, Darren Flanagan was among those who helped pull Todd Russell from the Beaconsfield Mine collapse. Now Mr Russell is returning the favour.
Fourteen years ago, Darren Flanagan was among those who helped pull Todd Russell from the Beaconsfield Mine collapse. Now Mr Russell is returning the favour.
News

Beaconsfield survivor returns the favour to rescuers

by DAVID KILLICK
27th Jun 2020 8:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BEACONSFIELD mine collapse survivor Todd Russell is returning a favour for a mate.

Darren Flanagan was among the team who helped rescue Mr Russell and Brant Webb in 2006 and the pair became have since become friends.

But Mr Flanagan's business in Nowra, NSW has fallen on hard times because of the combined effect of this summer's fires and floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to help out Mr Russell is auctioning off a guitar signed by Lee Kernaghan, the Wolf Brothers and other country artists.

Todd Russell is auctioning a guitar given to him to raise money for his mate, Darren Flanagan.
Todd Russell is auctioning a guitar given to him to raise money for his mate, Darren Flanagan.

He says it is the least he can do.

"Darren is one of the guys who was involved in our rescue," he said. "So I'm taking this opportunity that I can give back something back to him as he gave something back to me 14 years ago.

"It's just a little token of my appreciate for what Darren did for me. He was one of the 200 people who rescued us and it's just a small thing that I can do for him."

Bids for the guitar have already reached $1500, and Mr Russell said he was hoping to push that number higher.

Bids can be made via the Compleat Angler and Camping World Nowra Facebook page.

 

Originally published as Beaconsfield survivor returns f

beaconsfield darren flanagan todd russell

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chronicle campaigns a force to be reckoned with

        premium_icon Chronicle campaigns a force to be reckoned with

        News The Chronicle has been fighting for the community for 160 years

        Steaming ahead in the age of online news

        premium_icon Steaming ahead in the age of online news

        News Newspapers are a central cog wheel connecting and engaging people in our community...

        Pushing drive to create ‘divine dunnies’

        premium_icon Pushing drive to create ‘divine dunnies’

        News What is motivating eight community personalities to transform the M’boro City Hall...

        Visitor numbers building in Bay, but weaker in M’boro

        premium_icon Visitor numbers building in Bay, but weaker in M’boro

        News Tourism experts believe the region is well positioned