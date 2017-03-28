Beagles ready to strut their tails in a walk in Bay

AN ADORABLE dog breed is going to wag its way through Hervey Bay in an upcoming pawsome display.

It'll be a sight to see as Fraser Coast beagles and their owners unite for one big walk next month.

Beagle Club of Queensland's Fraser Coast group will do a beagle walk on April 23, in conjunction with an international event. Annie Perets

More than 30 beagles are expected to attend the walk from Pines Park to the Seafront Oval.

Beagles Club of Queensland Fraser Coast representative Michelle Piercy said the beagle walk will be in conjunction with an international event.

Beagle Club of Queensland's Fraser Coast group will do a beagle walk on April 23, in conjunction with an international event. Pictured in middle is beagle Frankie. Annie Perets

"They try and break a world record in the United Kingdom, where they've had 783 beagles," she said.

"This will be the Fraser Coast's third time participating.

"The first year we had 10 beagles, then last year we had 23. We are hoping for 35 beagles this year."

Beagle Club of Queensland's Fraser Coast group will do a beagle walk on April 23, in conjunction with an international event. Pictured in middle is beagle Astro. Annie Perets

Cross breed beagles are also invited.

The walk will be held on April 23 from 9am. For more information call Ms Piercy on 0411 205 437.