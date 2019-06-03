Bears and Bulls shut down the Power in CQBL

WINS: Isaiah Richardson brings the ball down the court.

BASKETBALL: A bold play early by Bundaberg Bulls coach Mick Catlin has helped the side remain unbeaten in the Central Queensland Basketball League.

The Bulls defeated Gladstone 97-61 at the Bundy Basketball Stadium to win their third straight match in the competition.

But it wasn't easy early on.

Bundaberg won all quarters but early on Gladstone had the lead and the Bulls weren't ready to play, according to Catlin.

He called a time-out after two minutes.

"It was the mental thing,” he said.

"I didn't let them sit down, take any water and asked them to get to the game plan.

"They started executing after that.”

It was a blip on a solid performance from the Bulls against opposition that has played in the Queensland Basketball League this season.

Bulls players Tyler Rae (23) and Isaiah Richardson (20) led the scoring but it was a team effort that got the win.

"We had six players score double figures,” Catlin said.

"It was very pleasing and we had plenty of energy.”

Catlin said the focus was now on keeping up the intensity, like on Saturday, for the remainder of the regular season to secure top spot.

The side is now planning on playing Rockhampton in a couple of games over the next month to remain match fit.

The Bears will join them after remaining unbeaten as well in the competition with a 67-47 win over Gladstone.

The side led early in a close contest before taking control of the game in the third term.

Bears coach Karla Cameron said the side did well defensively to hold Gladstone to just 18 pre cent shooting from the floor and 47 points.

"I thought it would be closer than what it was,” she said.

"I was really happy with how the team went, it was a fantastic team effort and they got the ball into the right hands and made the right choices.”

Cameron said the team would try to improve its rebounding ahead of the next match after losing 69-65 in that area as the side conceded 30 offensive rebounds as well.

The next game for the sides in the CQBL is on June27.