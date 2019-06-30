Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STRONG TEAM: Bundaberg Bears players Layton Chambers, Brendan Stewart, Tyrell Howard, Tiko Hooper and Tyson Douglas after the side lost the under-20 final of the 47th Battalion at Murgon. The five players have been selected for the Central Crows to play a match next month. .
STRONG TEAM: Bundaberg Bears players Layton Chambers, Brendan Stewart, Tyrell Howard, Tiko Hooper and Tyson Douglas after the side lost the under-20 final of the 47th Battalion at Murgon. The five players have been selected for the Central Crows to play a match next month. . Bundaberg Rugby League
Sport

BEARS FALL SHORT: No Carnival success but Bundy impresses

Shane Jones
by
30th Jun 2019 6:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Bears might have fallen just short in winning the 47th Battalion yesterday in under-20s but the side was able to win in another area - bringing respect back in the jersey.

The side finished second in the tournament after losing to Toowoomba in the final 34-10 despite leading in the early stages of the decider.

Bundaberg dominated on Saturday to qualify for the final, starting with a 40-0 win over Roma in the quarter-final to progress to the semis.

The Bears then continued the strong defence in the second contest against Rockhampton, keeping them scoreless in a 22-0 win.

But their run came to an end as Toowoomba claimed the title to provide the third different winner in as many years in under-20s.

"Toowoomba was just too good for them,” Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland said.

"The boys went all right, but had a few injuries.

"We had 16 play in the decider.

"But the team also made a few unforced errors that hurt them as well in the second half.”

Bundaberg started well with a Bailey Robertson try and a Layton Chambers conversion giving the side a 6-4 lead after Toowoomba scored first.

The Clydesdales then took control of the game, scoring two tries before half time to lead 14-6, before adding another try right after the break.

Bundaberg's Sam Robinson scored to reduce the margin to 18-10 but that would be the end of the comeback.

Toowoomba scored the last three tries of the game to secure the title and end a brave campaign for the Bears.

"You win some and you lose some sometimes,” Ireland said.

"But I'm really proud of the team, they behaved themselves throughout the trip.

"They also gave it everything they got with a few blokes limping around after the final.”

Bundaberg Bears captain Tyrell Howard said the performance was the best it could have done.

"The carnival was great, us Bundy boys dug deep on day one, coming away with two wins but unfortunately we fell short,” he said. "Toowoomba were a well-built team and were very quick.”

Howard was rewarded with his performance with selection to the Central Crows under-20 team that will play South East Queensland on July 27 at Caboolture. He was joined in the squad by fellow Bundy Bears Layton Chambers, Brendan Stewart, Tiko Hooper and Tyson Douglas.

47th battalion bundaberg rugby league toowoomba rugby league
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    KITE FLYING: All the action from M'boro's Let's Fly a Kite

    premium_icon KITE FLYING: All the action from M'boro's Let's Fly a Kite

    News With the Mary Poppins Festival in full swing, it was the perfect day to learn how to fly a kite down in the Heritage City

    • 30th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    Kids' kites flying high for Poppins Festival

    premium_icon Kids' kites flying high for Poppins Festival

    News With tuppence for paper and string, these kids were able to fly high

    • 30th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    Poppins and punks combine in stunning street party

    premium_icon Poppins and punks combine in stunning street party

    News Another street party has come and gone, but this one had a twist

    RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

    premium_icon RECORD: M'boro claims title of biggest Steampunk gathering

    Trend setting Maryborough has another jewel in its crown, thanks to the Steampunks