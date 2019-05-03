Bears ready to attack at the 47th Battalion carnival

HARD TO BEAT: Sunshine Coast Falcons men's winners of the 47th Battalion 2018 rugby league carnival.

HARD TO BEAT: Sunshine Coast Falcons men's winners of the 47th Battalion 2018 rugby league carnival. Kevin Farmer

RUGBY LEAGUE: The annual 47th Battalion rugby league carnival will be held for the 49th time this weekend.

This year the competition is being held on the Sunshine Coast after Toowoomba hosted in 2018.

Sunshine Coast Falcons are the current holders in the men's competition while the Rockhampton Rustlers will be wanting to retain the trophy in the women's series.

The carnival draws rugby league teams from all over Central Queensland as a selection trial for the CQ sides in the QRL State Championships.

The original concept was created by Bundaberg's Peter Marcellos who emigrated from Greece and served in the Battalion that the trophy was named for in World War 2.

The 47th Battalion was stationed in Maryborough and the original competition drew its teams from the same regions.

With the formation of Central Division in 2010 the competition was expanded with all local leagues invited to attend.

The Bundaberg Rugby League is sending male and female teams to represent the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regions.

Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland is quietly confident the Bundaberg teams will perform well.

"We have picked our men and women's sides on form,” he said.

"Both teams have trained well and are keen to go.”

Coach of the Bundaberg men's team Antonio Kaufusi is excited about the ability of his team.

"We have picked a team on form and a mix of players who are mobile and can ball carry,” he said.

"Shaun Collins is back this year and will captain the side.”

The men's team start their campaign on Saturday against South West and Ireland believes that this will be a positive for the Bundaberg team.

In the women's competition the Bears will face a tough first match when they play host's the Sunshine Coast Falcons.