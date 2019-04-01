Bears remain positive

Tim Lewis from Maryborough joining the pack to contest the ball.

Tim Lewis from Maryborough joining the pack to contest the ball. Brendan Bowers

The reserve grade team is also filled with many players new to the club and the sport.

On Saturday under cloudy and humid conditions there season got underway against Bundagerg's Across the Waves club.

ATW had a bye in the senior competition and dropped 11 players down into their reserve grade side for a run.

Not to be discouraged the Maryborough side went out to play the game they love against superior opponents.

In front of a small but vocal crowd of loyal supporters the team gave their all on the pitch for their club.

In a one-sided competition the Bears lost 22.22-154 to 0.0-0.

At half-time the sky opened up with a deluge of rain that remainded until the completion of the match.

At no stage over the four quarters did the Maryborough quit.

Bears club president and player Steve Marsh was enthusiastic in his praise of his team.

"It was a good effort from a fresh and inexperienced team,” Marsh said.

"We had five of our better players out and the guys never gave up,” he said.

The club is in a rebuilding phase and is working hard to build the club and player number back up.

"After our struggles this year, it made an old fella like me feel proud,” Marsh said.

In the only other match featuring a Fraser Coast side the Hervey Bay Bombers senior men's side travelled to Bundaberg to play Brothers Bulldogs.

The match was suspended at three quarter time for a lengthy delay due to a heavily concussed Brothers Bulldog player requiring medical assistance.

The president's of both clubs wished for the match to continue after the injured player had been treated by ambulance officers.

The umpires had different ideas and called the match with no fourth quarter played.

Brothers Bulldogs were declared the winners 3.14-32 to 3.10-28.

Hervey Bay Bombers coach Darren Hunter was disappointed with the decsion made by the umpires.

"Both clubs wanted to play the last quarter but the umpires said no,” Hunter said.

Bombers were running into a strong headwind in the third quarter and believed they would finish strong in the final term.

"It had been a scrappy game and we had kicked one goal and one behind after having been inside 50 metres 11 times in the quarter,” Hunter said.

Hunter although not happy in the umpires decision was able to see some positives in the result.

"We had four quality players missing yesterday and they will be returning next week,” Hunter said.

Round two of the AFL Wide Bay competition next week sees the Bombers return to Bundaberg to verse Across the Waves Eagles.

Bay Power host Brothers Bulldogs in the Senior competition and the Bears in reserves.