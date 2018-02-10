Bears set for their history-making season

FRASER Coast's female Aussie rules footballers will make history at 5pm today.

More than 100 players from six clubs will take the field for the first fixture of the inaugural AFL Wide Bay Womens competition.

Hervey Bay Bombers will host Bay Power, The Waves will host Brothers Bulldogs, and Gympie Cats will host Maryborough Bears.

While all but Gympie featured in last week's AFL Wide Bay season launching Flash Footy Carnival at Port City Park, Maryborough, today marks the start of the first-ever full competition for our female footballers.

Maryborough coach Jarrod Stothard said he could not wait for first bounce at Six Mile Oval.

"We've done some light training, but it's mostly been about getting to know each other,” Stothard said.

He said the Bears persevered in heavy rain during last week's carnival.

While several players were new to the game, Stothard said players instead focused on playing for each other.

"Before they started I said they shouldn't get too caught up in skills. (The conditions were) a bit sloppy out there,” Stothard said.

The Bears will travel with 14 players when they face a similarly short Gympie Cats.

"We're really keen to get going,” Stothard said.

ROUND ONE

Hervey Bay Bombers v Bay Power at Norm Mclean Oval.

The Waves v Brothers Bulldogs at Frank Coulthard Oval.

Gympie Cats v Maryborough Bears at Six Mile Oval.