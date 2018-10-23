Menu
Hervey Bay Paramedics Danielle Kellam and Graeme Cooper with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their gift to the royal couple: a paramedic bear.
Beary nice gift from Bay's ambo heroes

Jessica Lamb
23rd Oct 2018 7:20 AM
WHEN Hervey Bay ambulance officers Graeme Cooper and Danielle Kellam committed an act of kindness last year, they would never have imagined it would land them an audience with royalty.

Mr Cooper, advanced care paramedic, together with patient transport officer Ms Kellam took a patient, Joyce, to visit the beach for the last time on the way to hospital in a spontaneous act of compassion.

The paramedics were invited to attend Fraser Island yesterday to have lunch with the Queensland Premier and meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along the Kingfisher Bay Jetty.

They brought with them two teddy bears dressed as paramedics for the royal couple's forthcoming new baby.

Speaking to the Chronicle on the barge back to the mainland last night, Mr Cooper said the experience was surreal.

"The Duke and Duchess were so down to earth and genuine,” he said.

"I am so humbled, we never took Joyce to the beach for recognition. I would do anything for anyone in their time of need.

"My sister has cancer and asked me if I got the opportunity to have a photo if she could have a copy, so I asked the Prince and he said of course.”

Ms Kellam said she was privileged and honoured.

"The Premier had told them about us and they asked us where on the mainland it happened and said 'nice job',” she said.

