CREATING OPPORTUNITY: Recent hospitality graduate and Try, Test and Learn participant Celine Kelly, Max Employment regional manager Aaron Papas and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour. Annie Perets
Beating unemployment stats one resume at a time

Annie Perets
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
SHE'S polite, well spoken and neatly dressed.

It's hard to imagine Celine Kelly has been looking for a job for three years.

The 20-year-old is caught up in one of the highest youth employment rates in Queensland.

But with a new hospitality qualification under her belt, the Hervey Bay local is optimistic the right opportunity will soon present itself.

Celine was able to complete a Certificate III with the support she received by being part of a new program called Try, Test and Learn, being run by Max Employment.

The program, which is currently being trialled in the Fraser Coast region, has helped eight locals gain jobs since launching three months ago.

During the course Celine regularly met with case manager Teri Willis who guided her through her studies.

Ms Willis would provide Celine with advice and guidance, which included help with resume writing.

"Honestly it has just made the whole process of studying a whole lot smoother,” Ms Kelly said.

"She also helped me to organise a work placement.”

Even after graduating, Celine keeps in contact with Ms Willis who is helping her apply for jobs.

Try, Test and Learn is for students aged 17-24 who receive Centrelink assistance.

To be eligible, participants must be studying at least a Certificate I.

Max Employment Regional Manager Aaron Papas said the Fraser Coast's high youth unemployment rate of about 24 per cent made it the perfect place for a pilot program.

If you have an opportunity for Celine, or would like to learn more about the program, call Max Employment on 41969200.

