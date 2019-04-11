Menu
CELEBRATION: L:R Current President Daniel Beatty, Four surviving Life Members, Steve Gilchrist, Mark Dempsey, Ted Gilchrist and Ian O'Loughlin..
Cricket

Beatty awarded Jack Carlyon Memorial Trophy

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
11th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
Subscriber only

CRICKET: The 125th anniversary dinner of the Past Grammars Cricket Club was held last Saturday in Maryborough.

Many stories and memories were recalled by the former and current players.

Former players Graham Gleadhill and Craig Backer told anecdotes about the club, entertaining the guests.

A cake was cut by four Life Members of the Club, Steve Gilchrist, Mark Dempsey, Ted Gilchrist and Ian O'Loughlin.

An honorary Past Grammars team was named Jack's Team in honour of Past Grammars Cricket Club Life Member and Maryborough Cricket stalwart Jack Carlyon.

The criteria for team selection was not necessarily outstanding cricket but how players embodied the Grammars spirit.

Life Member Ian O'Loughlin announced the team:

  • Jack Carlyon (c)
  • Steve Gilchrist (vc)
  • Paul Sanders
  • Gary Anderson
  • Mark Krisanski
  • Mark Behrendorff
  • Shaun Nitz
  • Brad Jordison
  • Brian Drinkwater
  • Jack Gleadhill
  • Craig Backer

Current president Dan Beatty said Carlyon's contribution to the club should not be lost.

"Jack's contribution to the club and Maryborough cricket is sometimes lost on the younger generation of the club,” Beatty said.

It was a special night for Beatty who also received the Jack Carlyon Memorial Trophy for the club's Player's Player.

