The winning book mark designs. Photo: Contributed
News

BEAUTIFUL BOOKMARKS: Annual competition winners announced

Stuart Fast
11th Jun 2020 12:50 PM
HOPE, humour, houses, some furry and feathered friends all feature among the winning entries in this year’s Fraser Coast Libraries’ Design-a-Bookmark Competition.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour congratulated the five winners selected from the four age categories who received $50 book vouchers and had their bookmark designs professionally printed.

Cr Seymour said the winners were Matilda Oldham in the six and under age range, Esther Semple in the seven to 11 years category, Holly Thompson in the 12-17 years age group along with Emilie White and Michelle Evans in the 18-plus section.

Cr Seymour said the bookmarks will be available for free at the five libraries across the Fraser Coast.

“We’re glad to offer community members an outlet for their creativity.”

The competition was judged by Hervey Bay Regional Gallery curator Cara-Ann Simpson who was impressed by the quality of the abstract artwork.

She said Matilda Oldham’s entry encapsulated the absolute freedom and pleasure of creative expression.

“You can tell by looking at this artwork that Matilda had fun and joy creating her vibrant work,” Ms Simpson said.

She said Esther’s creation had her laughing aloud.

“I absolutely adored the creativity, whimsy and delight in this comic-strip-style bookmark,”

Ms Simpson said Holly Thompson’s simple yet elegant tonal combinations and beautiful message of hope was incredibly important at the moment given the current situation.

Ms Simpson said Michelle Evan’s artwork represented the character and atmosphere of Hervey Bay homes with attention to detail.

“This beautifully resolved composition has made great use of the bookmark dimensions, as well as using a refined colour palette to connect the houses and surrounding landscape,” Ms Simpson said.

She described Emilie White’s colourful bookmark featuring a few of her favourite things, a unicorn, a flamingo and a rabbit, as delightful and uplifting.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

