‘Beautiful young people’: Teens killed in crash identified

THE Cairns teenagers tragically killed in a fiery crash on a quiet suburban road have been identified as their friends and family mourn the "beautiful" pair.

Close friends Lily Bingham-Coop, 17, and Brett Pomroy, 18, both from Kanimbla, were heavily involved with the Cairns Calvary Christian Church.

Ms Bingham-Coop recently played a starring role singing on stage at the church's performance during the Carols by Candlelight in Fogarty Park.

Lily Bingham-Coop and Mayor Bob Manning preparing for this year’s Carols by Candlelight. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

She was also a well-known vocalist and had sung on the worship music released by the church.

Mr Pomroy, was also involved in both musical production work at the church, along with being a drummer and an amateur photographer.

They shared the stage frequently in the church's band.

Calvary Christian Church senior pastors Dustan and Sarah Bell said they were mourning the "tragic loss" of the pair.

"These two beautiful young people were much loved by everyone in Calvary and in the wider

Kanimbla teenager Brett Pomroy, 18, was involved in musical production at the Cairns Calvary Christian Church. Picture: Facebook

Cairns community," they said in a statement.

"Brett and Lily were actively involved in Calvary Church and the city of Cairns, playing a part in the recent Cairns Mayors Carols at Fogarty Park.

"Calvary extends our deepest condolences to family members at this time and stand ready to offer whatever assistance we can to those families."

They also extended their tribute to emergency services workers who attended the crash scene.

Kanimbla teenager Brett Pomroy, 18, was a talented drummer. Picture: Facebook

"We would also like to thank all the first responders to the scene of the accident last night for their efforts," they said.

"We know that the whole Cairns community is also mourning the loss of these two outstanding young people, therefore is offering counselling and prayer to anyone who would like to avail themselves of these practical helps."

Kanimbla teenager Lily Bingham-Coop, 17. Picture: Facebook

Ms Bingham-Coop had just completed Year 11 at Freshwater Christian College and was a part-time pharmacy worker in Smithfield.

Cairns Chamber of Commerce president Nick Loukas said staff at his Alive Pharmacy at Smithfield Shopping Centre were in shock after learning of their co-worker's sudden death.

"She was just a beautiful girl with her whole life ahead of her," he said.

"I can't believe it.

"Our thoughts go out to all her family and friends, and we will be there to support all of my staff."

Scene of a fatal traffic crash at Lower Freshwater Road, Kamerunga. Ergon Energy work on restoring power to the area after a Toyota 86 coupe crashed into a power pole. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Mr Loukas said he would be offering his staff counselling to "help them get through this tragedy".

Cairns Road Policing Unit Sen-Sgt Jason Smith described the double fatality as "tragic" and said it came just weeks after two other Far North teenagers - Lauren Quabba, 16, and Evan Fielder, 19 - were killed in a crash.

"Particularly because of the time of year, this is a time for families and now we have two families who have got loved ones, children, who aren't going to be there for Christmas and this is going to play out for years to come," he said.

"These are young people; their lives had just begun."