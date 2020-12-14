Bec Judd ‘leaving Melbourne’ for Byron Bay after backlash

The WAG is heading to Byron Bay after months of backlash in Melbourne – but the move has sparked yet more criticism.

The WAG is heading to Byron Bay after months of backlash in Melbourne – but the move has sparked yet more criticism.

Rebecca Judd has announced she's leaving Melbourne after months of backlash over her lavish life in lockdown.

The mum-of-four, who recently quit her KIIS FM's 3pm Pick-up, revealed on the weekend she was temporarily saying goodbye to Victoria to taste "freedom" in NSW's Byron Bay over the summer holidays - and the criticism has been swift and harsh.

"We have no commitments in Melbourne (in 2021)," she told Sunday's Herald Sun.

"It will be nice to have a bit of freedom next year.

"What COVID-19 has taught us is that we can do the majority of our work from anywhere.

"We have family all over (the country) and the ability to travel within Australia and still work while doing it.

The 37-year-old is the latest celebrity to flock to the hippy beach town, joining the likes of Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

RELATED: Bec Judd praised for 'inclusivity' in sellout bikini line

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd has revealed she and her family are off to Byron Bay after months of backlash in her home of Melbourne for her stance on the city’s lockdown. Picture: Instagram/BecJudd

But while she and retired AFL-player husband Chris Judd are only off on a pre-Christmas jaunt before returning to their $7.3 million "forever home" in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton - some Twitter users believe it is another example of the star "whinging her mansion isn't enough".

"Apparently Bec Judd is trending again. I'm just going to ... suggest we stop listening to rich people who whinge their mansions aren't enough," one person wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Bec Judd is off to inflict her tone deaf reality on Byron Bay," another posted.

"Oh no! Bec Judd is leaving Melbourne. Hope she'll now have a bit more space in her 'forever home' in Brighton which was apparently a bit too cramped & made her feel claustrophobic..." someone else scoffed.

Chris and Bec Judd are going on holiday to the NSW coastal town before returning to their Brighton mansion for Christmas and then they’ll spend 2021 exploring Australia. Picture: Instagram/BecJudd

Meanwhile some defended the Judds, wishing them a "nice time away" and asking the internet to "stop piling on them".

I hope Bec Judd has a nice time away. I don't know why so many people hate on her, what has she ever done to anyone? — Charles010120 (@charles010120) December 13, 2020

The pile-on over Bec Judd by righteous keyboard warriors is just ugly bullying. — Peter Holland (@Vtone35) December 13, 2020

Others shared memes showing Melburnians waving Bec off as some speculated the wild weather in Byron at the moment was "Mother Nature" responding to the news. One commenter even teased Melbourne's status as the "world's most liveable city" had been restored.

The Bec Judd tide hits Byron. https://t.co/mgPWVJzRnw — Eric George (@ericpaulgeorge) December 14, 2020

Melbourne has restored its status as world's most livable city thanks to the departure of Bec Judd. Thanks Bec! — PRGuy (@PRGuy17) December 13, 2020

BEC JUDD BACKLASH

The brutal blowback against Bec Judd began when the coronavirus pandemic first hit in March and Bec was vocal about her support of lockdown measures, urging followers to download the COVID Safe app and wear a mask.

She even called for parts of the city with virus clusters to be locked down in the early days of the state's second wave.

But when harsh lockdown rules were later imposed on everyone her support dwindled, and she took to social media to weigh in on the situation, slamming "Dictator Dan" for the ongoing stage 4 restrictions.

Bec was heavily criticised for posing in a Free Melbourne T-shirt. Picture: Instagram/BecJudd

She later wore a T-shirt emblazoned with "Free Melbourne" on it - and as a result, she copped a wave of criticism with many branding her behaviour as "tone deaf" considering she was holed up in a massive house while others were enduring lesser living conditions.

Bec has yet to respond to the latest backlash, but told the Herald Sun Byron Bay was only the start of their travels now borders had reopened, stating "we are going to see Australia".

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Bec Judd 'leaving Melbourne' after backlash