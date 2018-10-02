Menu
INVESTMENT: The Centrelink building in Maryborough.
News

Become a part owner of our local Centrelink buildings

Jessica Lamb
by
2nd Oct 2018 12:13 AM

FOR $10,000 you could own a part of the Centrelink buildings in Pialba and Maryborough.

The buildings sold to private investors earlier this year, but now locals have the chance to invest in them through MPG Regional Cities Property Trust.

MPG Chief Executive Brett Gorman explained the trust combined investments as well as bank debt to buy buildings in growing locations that were tenanted with secure leases.

"We use the rental income to pay investors a quarterly income (currently forecast at 7% pa),” he said.

"The trusts last for seven years, so the capital is tied up until then, at which stage investors can decide to renew their investment or to exit with their capital.”

Centrelink building in Hervey Bay.
Mr Gorman said the growth in so many regional cities spoke to the diversity of industry, the infrastructure and business confidence in these areas.

"The federal and state governments have strong initiatives to encourage growth, and private investment like ours demonstrate our belief in the long-term opportunities in regional areas,” he said.

"Our property trust has attracted a lot of investors, particularly self-managed super funds, from regional areas who like that they can see and understand what they have invested in.

"In some cases our investors drive past these buildings every day.”

The Trust is open for investment from $10,000.

Besides these Centrelink buildings, the Trust owns six buildings in other regional areas including the offices for the APVMA agency in Armidale that is relocating from Canberra.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

