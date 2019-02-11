BECOME A LEADER: Nurses can apply for research fellowships

NURSES and midwives from across the region will have the opportunity to become leaders of innovation in the health system, with applications for the the next round of research fellowships now open.



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said up to $430,000 was available for the fifth round of the Nursing and Midwifery Research Fellowships (NMRF).



"NMRF has a strong record in the Maryborough region and we're not short of brilliant medical minds," he said.



"Round 1 recipient Dr Jennifer Rowe's research in perinatal parenting was vital for the education of first-time mothers.



"These fellowships improve health outcomes for all Queenslanders and I look forward to another successful round."



Mr Saunders said NMRF was an investment in the health sector.



"Since coming to government in 2015, we have increased the number of nurses and midwives at Wide Bay HHS by 77," he said.



"We are committed to the research and delivery of top-notch medical services."



The NMRF program is a partnership between the Queensland Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia and Queensland Health.



Chair of the Queensland Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia, Professor Patsy Yates encourages all Queensland nurses and midwives to consider applying for a fellowship.



"Research is key for improving care for our patients and is also a rewarding professional development opportunity."



Up to seven fellowships are available under four categories - Novice Researcher, Early-Career Researcher, Experienced Researcher and Research Implementation.



Applications for the research fellowships are now open and are due to close on March 15. Further information, including application guidelines and forms, can be found on the Queensland Health website.

