ALLEGED CARJACKER: Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, remained in an induced coma while his matters were briefly mentioned before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
Bedside hearing on cards for alleged carjacker

Felicity Ripper
by
19th Jul 2019 6:45 PM
AN ALLEGED carjacker who was shot down on the Bruce Highway has had his appearance in court dismissed as he remains in an induced coma.

Dylan Matthew Hammond has 29 charges against his name including assaults occasioning bodily harm, the serious assault of a police officer while pretending/is armed, possession of a knife in a public place and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The 25-year-old from Hervey Bay was shot down by specialist police and run over by a caravan in in a dramatic end to a wild Bruce Highway police chase.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court today duty lawyer Michael Robinson said Mr Hammond was still "asleep" in hospital.

"I don't know when they're going to be able to get his signature for a legal application," Mr Robinson said.

Magistrate Rod Madsen asked if a litigation guardian could be appointed so that police could get a brief under way.

"I've been to bedside hearings before.. he (Mr Hammond) might be awake by hopefully next week," Mr Robinson said.

Unbeknownst to Mr Hammond, The Daily understands his leg was amputated in one of multiple surgeries at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The alleged one-man crime spree began at at Hervey Bay about 6.30am on Wednesday last week and ended in front of hundreds of onlookers about 10am.

Hammond allegedly stabbed a woman and fired his gun when she refused to hand over her keys.

It's further alleged Mr Hammond went into another home at Tinana and stole a white sedan, which was driven at speed towards the Sunshine Coast before it was intercepted by police.

Police have said Hammond had been wanted by police for several weeks over a minor matter.

The case was adjourned to July 26.

