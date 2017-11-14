BEE-WARE: Giant hive discovered in backyard

BEE-ING CAUTIOUS: Heidi Carrington was called to her friend's house to remove a massive swarm of honeybees on Sunday.

HAVING an allergy didn't stop Heidi Carrington from removing a massive swarm of bees that found a new home in her friend's yard.

As thousands of bees formed around the honeycomb, the Hervey Bay resident geared up for the tricky task of cutting the hive away from the table on Sunday.

While some people would be detered by the danger, the task fascinated Ms Carrington despite her allergic reaction to bees.

She said it was an unusual find in a place like Hervey Bay.

"I was fascinated, these things really interest me," Ms Carrington said.

"There were thousands of bees most likely... (but) they don't sting while swarming, only when protecting their hive.

"It's really exciting seeing something like this."

The hive and the bees have since been removed to a secure location.

The phenomenon was so strange Ms Carrington consulted her local bee expert for an explanation.

"I was told there were a lot of beehives swarming at the moment, it's quite popular at this time of the year because of the dry weather," she said.

"This seems to be the time of the year when hives do form."

