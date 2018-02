IF YOU hear a "buzz" around, it might be coming from a missing beehive.

A native beehive was stolen from an Elizabeth St, Urangan address and police need the public's help to find it.

The beehive was mounted to the fence in the backyard of the property.

Police believe it was stolen between evening on February 1 and morning of February 2.

If you have any information call Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.