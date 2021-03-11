Beekeeper hopes sound of sweet rain will help honey business

Dry weather on the Fraser Coast is not only impacting humans but also bees, which is bad news for Toogoom beekeeper Chris Hall.

The owner of Fresh Honey said the weather had meant a rough time for his bees and business.

“Without any rain you don’t have any flowers, without any flowers you don’t have pollen or nectar which the bees make honey into,” he said.

“We’ve got low baby numbers, low food you can and you can see what’s going on.”

Owner of Fresh Honey, Chris Hall with his honey stall. Photo: Contributed/ Chris Hall

At Mr Hall’s Toogoom property the dry weather had been a problem since 2019.

“In winter 2020 I actually ran out of honey and was out of it for three months. This year has been okay, in the sense I haven’t run out but usually you have three varieties of honey, now I’ve got one,” he said.

“Going into winter last year, I had 1900kg of honey. Going into winter this year I’m looking at having 300kg.”

As heavy rain began to fall in parts of the region on Thursday, Mr Hall hoped more was coming.

He also encouraged people to grow flowering plants and reduce chemical herbicide usage to support bee growers.

“The more herbicide you use the less flowers there are … clovers, dandelions and weeds are good for bees because the grew quickly and flower prolifically,” he said.

Fresh Honey products can be bought at the Fresh Honey stall which regularly visits across the Maryborough Markets and Howard Markets.

Products can be bought directly from Fresh Honey at 92-94 Toogoom Road, Toogoom.

Mr Hall said if people were interested in beekeeping or want to know more, to contact Fraser Coast Beekeepers.