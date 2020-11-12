’Been a while since a beer tasted that bloody good’

A GREAT Marlow man who was caught by police attempting to leave the scene of a crash after rolling his car while three times over the legal alcohol limit has avoided a jail sentence, before expressing his relief on social media.

David Scott Brodie appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where he was convicted of high range drink driving.

According to the police facts at 5.05pm on September 6 this year the 32-year-old was travelling south along Lawrence Rd, Lower Southgate when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting a sweeping right hand bend and rolled through a wire fence into a paddock.

The court heard the vehicle sustained substantial damage and remained on its side. However Brodie, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured.

After getting out of the car the court heard he contacted a friend to collect him a short time later.

A witness, who had stopped to assist Brodie, contacted police and stated that he appeared intoxicated. At 5.20pm officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were on the way to the scene when they were able to stop the vehicle that the accused was in just off Lawrence Rd on Great Marlow Rd at Southgate.

Police spoke to Brodie who admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and that he was drinking alcohol prior.

Police facts state that Brodie, who was the holder of a provisional licence, appeared under the influence of alcohol, and was unsteady on his feet. At 5.40pm he was submitted to a breath test, which returned a positive reading.

Brodie was then arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station where he told police he had helped another friend during the day with some fencing but after lunch had about four or five stubbies of beer before driving to Lawrence. He told police on the way back home from Lawrence he had the crash when his wheels went onto the gravel edge of the roadway and he overcorrected, rolling the vehicle.

While at the station Brodie returned a positive reading of 0.184 and was charged.

Court documents reveal this was the second time Brodie has been charged with high range drink driving.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Brodie to an intensive corrections order for nine months, including 90 hours community service. He was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for 10 months.

Following the sentence Brodie took to social media to express his relief at avoiding a full-time custodial sentence.

"Been a while since a beer tasted that bloody good I tell ya (sic) that," he posted on Facebook.