Beer-holding man allegedly made threats at Bay business
A Scarness man who allegedly threatened violence at a Hervey Bay business has been arrested.
Police were called to Bob’s Tyres on Main Street in Urraween about 1.30pm on Friday.
The man had allegedly created a disturbance during the incident.
A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the man allegedly arrived at the business holding a can of beer and threatened violence.
The 48-year-old was charged with public nuisance and possessing explosives after police allegedly found an empty bullet in his possession.
He will face court on a later date.
