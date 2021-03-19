Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police arrested a man after threats were allegedly made at Bay business.
Police arrested a man after threats were allegedly made at Bay business.
News

Beer-holding man allegedly made threats at Bay business

Carlie Walker
19th Mar 2021 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Scarness man who allegedly threatened violence at a Hervey Bay business has been arrested.

Police were called to Bob’s Tyres on Main Street in Urraween about 1.30pm on Friday.

The man had allegedly created a disturbance during the incident.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the man allegedly arrived at the business holding a can of beer and threatened violence.

The 48-year-old was charged with public nuisance and possessing explosives after police allegedly found an empty bullet in his possession.

He will face court on a later date.

Originally published as Beer-holding man allegedly made threats at Bay business

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unsealed roads comparison to come before Coast council

        Premium Content Unsealed roads comparison to come before Coast council

        News A comparison between two unsealed roads, Beelbi Creek Road and Toogoom Cane Rd in particular was requested

        Have your say on Coast section of state’s most critical road

        Premium Content Have your say on Coast section of state’s most critical road

        News How Fraser Coast residents can have their say on future of the Bruce Highway

        Disqualified driver fell asleep before rolling car at Bay

        Premium Content Disqualified driver fell asleep before rolling car at Bay

        Crime Judge warns offender imprisonment may be possible if offending continues.

        ’Downright dangerous’: Asbestos illegally dumped at Coast tip

        Premium Content ’Downright dangerous’: Asbestos illegally dumped at Coast...

        News The discovery forced the council to fork out thousands of dollars in ratepayer...