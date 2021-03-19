Beer-holding man allegedly made threats at Bay business

Police arrested a man after threats were allegedly made at Bay business.

A Scarness man who allegedly threatened violence at a Hervey Bay business has been arrested.

Police were called to Bob’s Tyres on Main Street in Urraween about 1.30pm on Friday.

The man had allegedly created a disturbance during the incident.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the man allegedly arrived at the business holding a can of beer and threatened violence.

The 48-year-old was charged with public nuisance and possessing explosives after police allegedly found an empty bullet in his possession.

He will face court on a later date.

