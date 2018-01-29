Beer in the hand is worth two from the brewery at Festival

MEAT AND BEER: Childers' Josh Phillips and Zoe Young have been handcrafting The Cheeki Tiki ciders.

ZOE Young knows the labour of love that goes into every bottle of cider she brews.

The owner of Childers' Ohana Winery and Exotic Fruits had plenty of Cheeky Tiki apple cider to pour at the Fraser Coast's inaugural BBQ and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday.

The winery won a bronze medal in the Australian Cider Competition last year.

Ms Young, who has owned the winery for about three years after a seachange from Western Australia, said Hervey Bay locals were spoiled for choice in the craft beer market.

"Heaps of people have already heard about us, so it's good to see people out drinking our product," she said.

"Our ciders have been popular since they started about six months ago.

"People are lucky to have all this stuff right on the doorstep of Hervey Bay."

Ms Young said the winery was preparing to start its next line of tropical fruit wine.

The festival, held in conjunction with the Australian Barbecue Alliance, raised funds for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Venue manager Ali Clenton said it had taken more than five months of planning to get the event off the ground.

"It's quite surprising how popular it is.

"All you have to do is speak to the people from the gas cylinder store and how many smokers they've sold," Ms Clenton said.

Teams from Bundaberg, Brisbane, Bathurst and the Gold Coast were among the keen competitors for the barbecue championships at the event.