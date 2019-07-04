Beer lovers rejoice as tasty Bay festival plan revealed

FOODIES DREAM: Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival organisers Shoni Jones and Davina Ebenezer at the Hervey Bay Golf Driving Range where it will be held.

CRAFT beer, gourmet food and a golf driving range - now that's something to drink to.

Attendees can expect all this and more at the Fraser Coast's newest food festival later this month.

The Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer festival will be held on the Hervey Bay Driving Range's green from midday on July 20.

The first-of-its-kind event has attracted seven craft breweries from all over Australia, a craft cider company and a winery.

It will also host 32 mobile gourmet chefs and 30 boutique stalls as well as 30 Dunga Derby cars and a children's section with rides.

Organiser Davina Ebenezer from Social Media and Events Fraser Coast said all the stall-holders would use local ingredients in their food.

"We wanted to do something different to bring our community together and showcase our region," she said.

"This will be inclusive for all members of the Fraser Coast with disabled access for amenities and a sensory tent for people who need to chill out.

"There will be food you've never tasted, artists you've never heard and craft beers you've never seen before."

Entry will cost a gold coin donation, as will parking, with the Torquay Hotel to run the main bar.

Local musicians will provide live entertainment.

Drink Drivers Hervey Bay will be available to book for transport as well as a courtesy bus operating.

For more information or to volunteer for the event visit, find Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer on Facebook.