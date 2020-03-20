Menu
The abandoned houseboat along the banks of the Burrum River has finally been removed. Photo: Contributed
News

BEGONE BOAT: Derelict houseboat removed from Burrum River

Stuart Fast
20th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
AN ABANDONED houseboat lying neglected on the Burrum River bank has been removed under the State Government’s War on Wrecks program.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the eyesore had been lying grounded about 400m upstream of the Burrum River boat ramp.

“With our traditional cyclone and storm season still to end, the wreck has the potential to further break up and become a serious hazard to navigation in event of flooding,” Mr Saunders said.

“Over time, the houseboat’s hulls have deteriorated to the point where the vessel cannot stay afloat, while ongoing vandalism has further damaged the structure. With no sign of an owner coming forward over two years, Maritime Safety Queensland has declared the vessel abandoned and taken out a seizure notice.

“Owners are always responsible for the maintenance or removal of their vessels and we will seek to recover costs.

“We want to ensure owners understand their responsibilities from maiden voyage to final mooring and, more importantly, to ensure negligent owners are held to account.”

War on Wrecks aims to keep waterways free of derelict and abandoned vessels for maritime navigation and environmental safety.

burrum river
Fraser Coast Chronicle

        Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        Coronavirus "dropped business by a third," at Coast cafe

        VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike crash

