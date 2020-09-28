Behind battle lines of bush blaze near M’boro

A BUSHFIRE at Woocoo outside of Maryborough is expected to burn for another day yet.

Rural Fire Service Bushfire Safety Officer Andrew Marnie said crews had been battling the fire across the weekend, combating it with a water bombing helicopter, 18 ground vehicles and 28 fire fighters.

WOOCOO FIRE: A firefighting helicopter returns to fill with water during a bush fire at Woocoo. Photo: Stuart Fast

Mr Marnie said it was not yet known how the fire started, but crews received a triple-zero call at 9:30am Saturday morning about fire along Glenbar Rd.

He said the conditions and hills were not helpful, as the landscape caused wind to swirl, increasing the intensity of the fire.

No property was under threat on Sunday night but smoke was affecting the area and that was expected to continue on Monday.

Mr Marnie said crews had received a lot of help from local property owners regarding access to property, knowledge of the land, keeping informed and fighting the fire with their own equipment.

As of 2pm Sunday, crews expected wind conditions to change and were preparing new containment lines for the change.

Mr Marnie urged people to be careful in the bush and if they saw a fire, ring triple-zero.

“The quicker we get information, the quicker we can put it out,” he said.

He acknowledged the efforts of Rural Fire Service volunteer fire fighters responding to the emergency and the support of the volunteers’ families.