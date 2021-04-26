Behind scenes at Bay’s post-dawn service veteran’s breakfast

As the cold morning dawn rose, veterans gathered in the Hervey Bay RSL, chatting with old mates and remembering the mates who didn’t make it through this year’s - or any - ANZAC Day. Picture: Isabella Magee

As dawn broke, burning away the cold mist, veterans gathered in the Hervey Bay RSL.

Here, they chatted with old mates and remembered those who didn’t make it through to this or any other Anzac Day.

It came after the march from the Hervey Bay RSL to Freedom Park where hundreds gathered for the dawn service on Sunday.

Vietnam Veteran and Point Vernon resident Larry Smith told the Chronicles he was “surprised how many people turned up.”

“Not just (veterans) but kids and families,” he said

“There was this one young family with two kids, the parents were both wearing medals so that’s a good sign the tradition is going to keep (running),” Mr Smith said.

Veterans Brian Semler (L) and Larry Smith (R) at the Hervey Bay RSL after the Dawn Service. Picture: Isabella Magee

After the service finished, veterans walked side-by-side into the Hervey Bay RSL, where they ate breakfast and caught up with mates.

Navy Veterans Collin Jessep, Ken Christie, Steve Cook and Gwen Lewis. Picture: Isabella Magee

Veteran David Campbell, 75, who fought in the Vietnam War said “when (they) lost someone, it was difficult” and the feelings never fully subsided.

“You remember your service number and never forget it – mine was 123031 and my brother’s was 120030,” Mr Campbell told the Chronicle.

“(Locals) treated us like sh*t when we came back (from Vietnam) to Australia, people didn’t care about the veterans.

“The casinos wouldn’t let us in, they wouldn’t give us a drink ... It wasn’t a nice feeling and the anger never really left ... It all needs looking into.”

Veterans Peter Michail and David Campbell. Picture: Isabella Magee

He was sitting with veteran Peter Michail, who was in the air force from 1994 to 1973, and, whose brother and brother-in-law fought in Vietnam with Mr Campbell.

“My service number was A12340 ... dawn service is for the veterans and the other is for everyone else ... the wake up call, the call to arms – this is what it’s all about – it’s the veteran’s day,” Mr Michail said.

“You remember Gallipoli and all the other wars before you, then you serve and you hope you can make things better for those after you.

“Then, you look at the younger ones joining us now, making our country safer for the next generation.”

Air force and navy Veteran Joseph Profitt. Picture: Isabella Magee

Air force and navy veteran Joseph Profitt said he felt “relieved” to be able to march again this year, after COVID-19 turned last year’s march into socially-distanced private services on balconies and driveways.

“It was good to get back on board ... talk about old times, it’s good to catch up with mates you haven‘t seen in 10 years but you feel like you’ve seen them yesterday,” Mr Profitt said

“(We) talk about lost mates, which can be emotional and I reflect on my heritage, which I represent five generations in since WWI.

“It’s a bit of a surreal feeling because you want to be happy but then you can remember your family that have passed on, so, it can be a little bit personal, as well.”

Faces known to each other from what must seem like another life, reunited today as they hope to pass down the tradition to future generations. Picture: Isabella Magee