BEHIND THE GLAMOUR: Why gala is crucial to drug fight

IN A sea of gowns and flower crowns, you couldn't spot them in the crowd.

Faces which had once been splashed across newspapers for all the wrong reasons after addictions born out of abuse, trauma and peer pressure spiralled out of control.

That was before they all reaching breaking point and found themselves in the same place - Bayside Transformations.

The drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre is the only one of its kind on the Fraser Coast and gets by on goodwill and dedication.

No government funding means events like the Spring Gala held at the Brolga Theatre on Friday night are crucial in helping the rehab centre make a dent in the region's addiction epidemic one life at a time.

More than $20,000 was raised for the organisation which is desperate to buy the Torquay Terrace land where it currently operates.

There were also several pledges to the #Partner4five campaign which encourages people to commit $5 per week to help with running costs and the property deposit.

To find out how you can help, phone 41946621.