READY TO RESPOND: Commodore John Smith and Vice-Commodore Jill Barclay with maps of the region at VMR Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Behind-the-scenes fire evacuation plans for Fraser Coast

Jessica Lamb
18th Nov 2019 11:10 AM
WHILE our hero firefighters in their iconic yellow uniforms are on the frontline fighting the catastrophic bushfires across the nation, in the background those with skippers' caps on have been on standby to do their part for the community.

As part of the Local Disaster Management Group's disaster management plan, Volunteer Marine Rescue Hervey Bay had two volunteer crews on standby to evacuate those stranded in the Woodgate fire should they need to for the past week.

Commodore John Smith said although the boats were not needed, they were always ready and willing to help.

"Around this time last year we were activated to help evacuate Tinnanbah residents from the bushfire in the Tuan Forest but while we were on our way there the road opened," he said.

At the time of publication, the Woodgate fire, which broke out last Wednesday, was under control and burning within containment lines.

Fire crews and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews were also continuing to monitor a bushfire at Duckinwilla which started on Sunday.

It was burning safely within containment lines and is posing no direct threat to property at this time near Duckinwilla Rd within the Wongi State Forest, west of Lenthalls Dam.

fcemergency fcfire fraser coast hervey bay local disaster management group vmr
Fraser Coast Chronicle

