Kay McGrath spent three days in Hervey Bay filming an upcoming episode of Weekender.
BEHIND THE SCENES: Holiday show to highlight Coast

Jessica Cook
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
FOOTAGE captured during a three-day filming tour of Hervey Bay will soon be used to promote the region on popular television travel show Weekender.

Well-known TV personality and news presenter Kay McGrath and the Weekender crew were in Dayman Park this week, working on a segment, which will air in August, about the Whale Festival and Hawaiian culture in the region.

Stars of the show were the ukulele and singing group Aloha Ohana and dance group Aloha Ohana Hula Na Wahuni.

The group, led by Leandra Gurbiel, is made up of about 30 members of all ages.

The Hervey Bay resident said being asked to feature on the show was a special experience.

“We perform at lots of events and locations throughout the year but the big one for us is the Ocean Festival,” she said.

“Every year I chant for the blessing of the fleet and due to changes this it was nice we have still be able to share that with the community.”

Ms Gurbiel said it had been a whirlwind since being contacted by Weekender.

“We have’t been getting together because of everything that is going on with the virus,”she said

“I was contacted two weeks ago so we had to pull everything together pretty fast.”

The hula dancer said she was excited Hervey Bay was being noticed nationally and spending time with the celebrity host was great too.

“She is just lovely and she really gets what we are doing, she even had a little dance,” Ms Gurbiel said.

“She is just a really beautiful person and very supportive of all things Hervey Bay.”

The Fraser Coast has had a good run on the program. Fraser Island was recently featured as was Maryborough

If anyone is interested in joining the Aloha Ohanas or the Aloha Ohana Hula Na Wahunis call Leandra on 0438 669 737

