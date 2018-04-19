Behind the scenes of an op shop

BEHIND the scenes at Victory Care Shop in Maryborough, a team of volunteers is busy preparing stock for sale.

They know there is a lot more to running an op shop than just hanging up donated goods.

Items have to be carefully cleaned until they are almost as good as new.

Gwenda Allsworth and Harley Sullivan get donations ready for resale. Alistair Brightman

Today, the op shop, which was opened by Victory Church Maryborough, turns one.

To celebrate the birthday, there will be special discounts and cake.

Alexandra Weber, who runs the shop, said it was opened initially to raise funds to help people in need in the community.

HELPING OTHERS: Victory Care Shop, Kent St, Maryborough - Alexandra Weber with the free goods cart outside Victory Care Shop. Alistair Brightman

Other initiatives have been developed along the way, including a give-away cart out the front featuring basic everyday essentials and necessity items in store for people in crisis.

It's not just the community but also the volunteers who are reaping the benefits.

Harley Sullivan became a volunteer at Victory Care Shop as part of the Work for the Dole program, but says he enjoys it so much he is going in regularly, even though it's no longer a requirement.

He spends about 30 hours a week donating his time to the cause.

Retiree Gwenda Allsworth, who comes in about twice a week, says making a difference to others puts a smile on her face and she loves to spend time with other volunteers.

A local mum has also been taken on as a paid employee.

Pastor Yuan Miller said customer numbers had gradually improved over the course of the year, allowing the church to help more and more people.

"If you're having a hard time, you shouldn't feel like you are struggling,” Ps Miller said

"Everyone deserves nice things and we want it to be affordable for everyone.”

He said they were particularly looking for more hardware items to be donated at the moment.

Victory Care Shop is located at 347 Kent Street, Maryborough.

If you have items you would like to donate, they can be dropped off at Victory Church Maryborough.