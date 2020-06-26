Behind the scenes of historic hotel renovations

CARVED metre-high wooden lions will sit atop posts at the top of the Royal Hotel’s famed double staircase when the Maryborough landmark is restored.

What decorative features originally sat on the posts remains a mystery but the lions, bearing the crest of the Royal Hotel, will dominate the first floor landing of the reborn classic building.

The hotel in the heart of Maryborough has been stripped of accretions of cladding in the last three months to expose fine craftsmanship that ranked the hotel as one of the finest north of Sydney when a rebuild was completed in 1902.

New owners IJS Property Group plan to restore the Royal to its former glory, with 5-star quality heritage accommodation upstairs. In the bar and public areas below the original tiles and parquetry and fancy glass features have been uncovered to be painstakingly polished.

Project superviser Josh Harrison said care was being taken to return the hotel as closely as possible to its original style.

When a sand-filled cellar predating the rebuild more than 120 years ago was uncovered, all of the damp sand was shovelled out by hand.

“We moved every bit by hand and each bucket was handled three or four times,” he said.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the hive of activity for the significant restoration works by the new owners was a terrific sign for Maryborough.

“The restoration of this grand hotel in the heart of our historic CBD is exactly what we need to see Maryborough become a heritage tourism destination. It shows great confidence in our future and respect for our history.”