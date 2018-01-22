AS THE BELL RINGS: Prep students start school

NEW STUDENTS: Nikita Adams and Jackson Cartwright started prep this year at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

WITH smiles on their faces and a bright future ahead, Nikita Adams and Jackson Cartwright started school today.

Both aged five, they entered prep at Fraser Coast Anglican College.

Nikita said she was feeling "nervous" for the big day while Jackson was excited to start his journey to become a doctor.

"I want to be able to help people," Jackson said.

But for now, he's keen to play on the playground and hang out in the sandpit.

In the first hours, the pair started learning some class jobs including where to put their bags and lunch boxes.

The school has 47 prep students starting this year.