Beloved Bay costume shop to close in a few weeks

CLOSING SALE: Party Wizards owner Karen Kruger is retiring after owning the business for more than 20 years.
CLOSING SALE: Party Wizards owner Karen Kruger is retiring after owning the business for more than 20 years. Louise Holmes

PARTY Wizards owner Karen Kruger is hanging up her many hats after 20 years in business to retire.

A closing down sale is now on to clear stock, with March 3 to be the shop's last day. With pieces ranging from Great Gatsby themed clothing to horror party accessories - nothing is over $20.

"If you are looking for a costume for any reason - Book Week or Maryborough Pub Fest - there's still plenty to choose from,” Ms Kruger said.

"All party decorations, balloons, special effects make-up, hosiery, wigs, shop fittings, counter and dress racks - it's all got to go.”

Mrs Kruger thanked customers for their support and friendship over the years, but said it was now time for her to retire.

"From a small garage industry more than 20 years ago to this wonderful business filled with costumes for everything and anything,” Ms Kruger said.

"I have absolutely no regrets. It's been years of fun.”

Party Wizards is located at 2 Fraser St, Torquay.

