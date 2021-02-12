Menu
Beloved children’s character to perform in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
12th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
A show featuring a much-loved children's character will be performed at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on February 18.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show features an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with QPAC's Out of the Box and Windmill Theatre Company, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show stars the Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in their first live theatre show.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as never seen before.

"Like the rest of Australia, we love Bluey and it's a thrill and a privilege to bring these brilliant characters into the three dimensional world," the show's director, Rosemary Myers said.

"We're thrilled to return to Bluey's home town, and can't wait to see fans across Queensland and beyond in 2021."

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview.

In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and China.

The homegrown animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for Most Outstanding Children's Program in 2019, an AACTA Award for 'Best Children's Program' in 2019 and 2020, and an International Emmy Kids Award in the preschool category in 2020.

brolga theatre maryborough
