Beloved M’boro business owners ready to retire

Maryborough business owners Bill and Robyn Knight are retiring after 30 years at the helm of their shop, The Inconvenience Store.

For almost 30 years, Robyn and Bill Knight have been part of Maryborough’s business community.

For the first 20, they served food at their business, The Inconvenience Store, including pies that people still request recipes for to this day.

They thought about retiring about nine years ago, but Robyn missed her loyal customers too much.

So the Ferry St outlet was reinvented as an antiques and collectibles business and Robyn enjoyed seeing the regular faces that had always supported them again.

But four years ago, Bill fell from the roof of the home and was left in an induced coma.

For days, Robyn didn’t know if her husband would survive.

But since then, the couple have been contemplating the future, and, after receiving a query about possibly selling their property, Robyn said it was a sign from the universe that it was time to enter the next chapter of their lives.

Their home and business is now on the market.

“You know, you can’t go on forever,” she said.

“Four years ago when Bill fell off the roof it changed a lot of things.

“We’ve adjusted to things since then and we came out okay, but a lot of things changed.”

The couple have always been a team, supporting each other in every endeavour.

Now they want to enjoy each other’s company and find a place to downsize and relax.

They won’t be leaving Maryborough – they might be moving, but it won’t be too far, Robyn said.

“We absolutely love Maryborough,” she said.

The couple moved here knowing no one and now have a large group of friends, customers and acquaintances.

They may not have known how large until they announced they were retiring.

“The response has been unbelievable,” Robyn said.

“We had no idea we had such an impact on the community.”

A post on Facebook this week was met with dozens of reactions and comments as people shared their memories of the business and special moments with the couple.

They have loved living in Ferry St, in the home that doubled as their house and their business.

“It’s been the best,” Robyn said.

“We love the house. We want to see the house go on for another 100 years.”